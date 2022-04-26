New deputy commissioners join AMC

Aurangabad, April 26:

The two deputy commissioners, out of the three who were transferred on April 18, has joined the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) recently.

The state government has transferred the Lonavala Municipal Council’s Somnath Jadhav, Jaisinghpur Municipal Council’s Tina Chandrakant Gaoli and Phulambri Nagar Panchayat’s Nanda Gaikwad, on deputation to AMC, on last Monday.

According to sources, “ Gaikwad has joined AMC four days ago and Gaoli joined today the office (Tuesday). The administrative responsibilities to each officer will be allotted after joining of Jadhav. Till then, these two officers will have no official responsibilities.”