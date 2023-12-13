New Development Plan aims at building ideal city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The head of state’s Development Plan (DP) Unit in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), Shrikant Deshmukh, said that the new city development plan (DP) aims at developing an ideal city in future. The unit also interacted with the office-bearers of different agencies and organisations and jotted down the suggestions made by them during a meeting called by the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth at Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) office on Tuesday evening.

The additional city engineer A B Deshmukh, additional commissioner Saurabh Joshi, deputy director (Town Planning) Manoj Garje and the office-bearers of CREDAI, MASSIA, Vyapari Mahasangh and CSN First also attended the meeting.

During the briefing DP Unit’s Deshmukh said the future of the city will be reflected in the plan. The efforts will be taken to bring all the circles of the city in a straight line. We will make it mandatory that out of total compensation 50 percent will be in the form of Transfer of Development Rights (TDR). The issues of erratic water supply and absence of Development Plan are a blot on the city and we all have to remove it unitedly, he stressed.

Box1

CSN First’s president Mukund Bhogale through a powerpoint presentation stressed on the importance of industries and tourism and pin-pointed the urgent need of demarcating the tourism zone and a triangular corridor containing the heritage sites.

Box 2

Vyapari Mahasangh’s Laxminarayan Rathi spoke on the need of bringing parking discipline and granting of TDR certificates. Rathi mentioned that his union is ready to develop parking on a BoT basis.

Kachru Welanjkar briefed upon the problems of traders at Chelipura and Shahgunj.

CREDAI’s Vikas Chaudhary suggested reservation for the new ring road, parking zone and public lavatory. Dr Uttam Kalwane and Hari Singh also made suggestions.

Suggestions by civic officials

The additional city engineer said, “ There is a need for roads in the southern part of the city. After the merger of 18 villages in the municipal jurisdiction, there is no space for cemetery and graveyard. The additional commissioner Saurabh Joshi suggested reserving space for garbage management in the plan. The deputy commissioner Aparna Thete proposed a vote of thanks.