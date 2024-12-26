New DVOR for aerial guidance to flights from distance of 200 km

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is working on providing an aerial route for aircraft travelling 200 kilometres away. You might wonder how this is possible — it is happening due to the state-of-the-art system at the Chikalthana Airport. On Thursday, the inauguration ceremony of the advanced "DVOR" (Distant VHF Omni Range) facility, equipped with 48 antennas, was successfully held. This modern DVOR Cell was inaugurated on Thursday.

Preparations for international air services are in full swing along with the upgradation of various facilities at the airport. In 2012, the first "DVOR" (Doppler Very High-Frequency Omni Range) system was installed at the airport. Since this technology was 12 years old, a new "DVOR" system has now been activated at a certain distance from the runway. The inauguration of this new system took place on Thursday, with Sharad Yewale, the airport director, officiating the ceremony.

The Assistant General Manager (Navigation) Nitin Meshram, DGM Suresh Kumar Dhurve, CISF Deputy Commandant Pawan Kumar, and various officials and staff from different departments of the airport were present at the event.

What is the use of the 'DVOR' system?

The DVOR system is a modern technology used to guide aircraft along their air routes. The system has a total of 48 antennas arranged in a circular pattern around it, with one central antenna placed higher than the rest. Using these 48 antennas, the system provides vital information to aircraft flying from a distance of up to 200 km in all directions around the airport. This includes data on the aircraft's direction, altitude, air route, and even weather information for the pilots. This helps in making air travel safer, as explained by airport officials.