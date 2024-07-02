New flight service to Goa, Lucknow takes off from city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The operation of flight service to Goa, Nagpur, and Lucknow by IndiGo has commenced today. The service received a good response from passengers on the very first day. On its arrival at 11 am on the airstrip, the flight was given a traditional ‘Water Salute’ to mark the occasion.

The new service was inaugurated by cutting a cake at the Chikalthana Airport. The captain, flight attendants including air hostesses, and passengers on board were welcomed.

Municipal Commissioner G Sreekanth, Airport Director Sharad Yewale, CISF Deputy Commandant Pawan Kumar, Airport Duty Officer Syed Feroz, IndiGo's Airport Manager Aniruddha Patil, Tourism Development Foundation President Jaswant Singh, Mohammed Ilyas, and others were present on the occasion.

This flight service will be available on three days a week - Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The service will originate from Lucknow, passing through Goa, and will continue from Goa to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur, and back to Lucknow.

Status of passengers on the first day

On the very first day, 37 passengers arrived at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar by the Lucknow-Nagpur-Goa flight, while 66 passengers departed from the city on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Goa-Nagpur-Lucknow flight.

Waiting for the Udaipur flight

The air passengers and tourism stakeholders are eagerly waiting for the start of the Udaipur flight service. Efforts are being made to restart the flight service from the city. It is expected that this service will resume in the upcoming winter schedule.