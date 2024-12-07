New flyover to be built for Beed bypass commuters

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A new flyover will come up in the Railway Station MIDC area for the convenience of Beed bypass area commuters.

The number of residential areas in the city beyond the Beed Bypass Road is increasing rapidly. The number of commuters in this area is also increasing. Since the work on the Shivajinagar underpass is currently underway and all traffic is passing via the Sangramnagar flyover.

There is also a lot of traffic congestion here, and work is about to start on another new route to reach the Beed bypass. The railway administration itself will build a flyover in the MIDC area of the railway station.

To reach Beed Bypass, vehicle owners use the railway station flyover, Sangramnagar flyover and Shivajinagar. There is also a road to reach road in front of MIT via Eknathnagar.

The railway administration has started the work of constructing an underpass in Shivajinagar. This road has been closed for a year. Due to this, citizens have to use the Sangramnagar flyover.

There is a traffic jam here every morning and evening. Citizens are stuck in traffic jams for hours.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation decided to construct a flyover in the Railway Station MIDC area to provide another alternative route for motorists to reach the bypass areas.

After that, the Detailed Project Plan (DPR) of the flyover was prepared. Its construction cost around Rs 30 crore. The decision to seek funds from the State Government for the bridge was taken by CSMC Administrator G. Sreekanth.

Meanwhile, since permission from the Railway Department was required for this bridge, a proposal was sent. “Based on this, it was decided to construct this flyover through the Railway Department itself,” sources said.