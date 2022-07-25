New leopards from Solapur in AMC zoo

Aurangabad, July 25:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation’s (AMC) Siddharth Garden Zoo will soon bring a pair of leopards from the zoo run by the Solapur Municipal Corporation (SMC). The strength of leopards in the zoo will be four after the addition of new inmates. The local zoo is visited by a large number of tourists daily.

The civic administration will bring the pair after seeking permission from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) and the arrival will be probably anytime in August.

The acting director of the zoo, Dr Shahed Shaikh said,” The zoo in Solapur has got closed. As a result, the CZA has decided to transfer the wildlife animals to zoos situated in different parts of the country. Meanwhile, the AMC has written a letter to Solapur Municipal Corporation (SMC) and the CZA for the release of leopards. We have prepared the enclosures for the new inmates. Presently, we have one pair of leopards which was brought from the Prakash Amte’s zoo in Hemalkasa.”

Permission for mating?

There are many yellow and white tigers in the zoo. The AMC due to a shortage of space has separated the placement of male tigers and female tigress to avoid mating and control their population. The experimentation was done two years ago. The population of big cats may increase if the AMC allows their mating, it is said.