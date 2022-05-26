New pipeline for lifting water from Himayat Baugh

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 26:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is leaving no stone unturn to lift water from different resources and quench the thirst of the citizens. The efforts are yielding results as an additional quantity of 11 MLD water through various resources got available since last fortnight.

Now, the AMC with consultation of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) is planning to utilise water from Shakkar Baodi and two other surrounding wells existing on the Himayat Baugh campus.

The AMC administrator A K Pandey confirmed that an adequate quantity of water available is available in these wells. We will lift and transport the water till the AMC’s settling tank in Rauza Baugh and after due processing and treatment, the water will be supplied to many localities of the old city.

“The AMC has prepared an estimate of Rs 40 lakh to lay pipeline from Himayat Baugh to settling tank. The proposal will be considered as a special case. We have submitted the proposal to the district collectorate for further funding process,” said the city engineer S D Panzade.