New ‘PLU' in the development plan

Municipal administrator G Srikanth's information in press conference

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The DP unit which prepared the plan claimed that the work has reached the final stage through a written letter to the government. As per the order of the bench, an independent officer was appointed for the plan. Now these officials will prepare the newly proposed land use plan (PLU), informed municipal administrator G Srikanth said in a press conference.

He interacted with reporters on Friday after returning from a tour of Germany. On the issue of the development plan, he said that according to the order of the bench, the government appointed an independent officer Shrikant Deshmukh for the development plan. Therefore, the work of the old DP unit appointed by the government itself is now over. This unit has prepared the existing land use map (ELU). Now to create PLU. Deshmukh will do this new work, the corporation will also provide the required staff for it.

A new development plan will be prepared by discussing with various institutions and organizations in the city. Deshmukh has been given the responsibility to hear suggestions and objections on PLU and submit the final PLU to the government at the end of the hearing. He mentioned that future needs will be prioritized. It was also recommended to the government that the old unit should be closed. The municipal corporation will not pay salaries to two different units for the same work.

Srikanth also warned land owners not to fall prey to any fallacies, as some have started the work of calling them to Parbhani and Kolhapur for the development plan. He said that land owners should submit any information they have along with proof to the CBI or anti-corruption bureau.