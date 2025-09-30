New superintendent appointed at ESI hospital

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr. Meenakshi Rathod elected as Medical Superintendent in-charge of Employee’s State Insurance Corporation hospital (ESI). On Monday, she was felicitated by the Buland Chhava Maratha Youth Council.

The event was attended by the council’s state secretary Suresh Wakde Patil, state organizer Dr. Sanjay Tayde Patil, Marathwada vice-president Dnyaneshwar Jadhav, tehsil president Shivaji Palskar, youth district president Sandeep Jadhav, Manohar Kale, Sambhaji Sena organizer Sakharam Kale, Auto union president Vilas Pawar, and Madhuri Pawar, among others.

Caption: Dr. Meenakshi Rathod was felicitated by the Buland Chhava Maratha Youth Council.