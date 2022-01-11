New type of online fraud costs 1400 people lakhs of rupees

Lured in to buy virtual device, paid daily

Aurangabad, Jan 11:

It has come to light that around 1400 citizens of the city have been defrauded of lakhs of rupees in a bid to get thousands of rupees back by investing money by buying a virtual device by clicking the link on mobile.

Different types of online fraud have come to the fore. Citizens are urged not to fall prey to the online offer traps. Recently, a new form of online looting has come to the fore. Some people in the city downloaded an app called KNC from a link on their mobile. After purchasing the device that appears in this app, one gets a certain amount every day for the next few days. The buyers don't actually get the device, but get paid every day. Hence many people bought the device virtually. They received money for a few days. However, on January 10, the app suddenly shut down. Some people rushed to the cyber police. The citizens then realized that they had been duped.

Duped for thousands of rupees

Yogesh Sable said that he invested Rs 70,000 through KNC app and got 1.4 lakh in return. After receiving the money, I again invested Rs 70,000. But the app shut down suddenly. A health worker also lost Rs 60,000 falling prey to the app.