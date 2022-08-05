New water supply scheme gains momentum; 12 metres long two pipes of 2500 mm diameter arrives from Bhopal

Aurangabad, Aug 5:

The new water supply scheme (of Rs 1680 crore) is likely to gain momentum as after threatening stern action, the Hyderabad contractor, transported jumbo pipes of 2500 mm diameter from Bhopal. A truck laden with two main pipes (of 12-metres length) arrived from Bhopal, on Friday morning, confirmed the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) officials.

Two years ago, the state government through MJP (a nodal agency of the project) awarded the water contract to Hyderabad-based GVPR Company. The contractor had set up a unit at Nakshatrawadi to manufacture pipes required needed for the project. However, the former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed his displeasure over the delay as manufacturing pipe in the unit was consuming much time. Thackeray then ordered the divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar to speed up the project. Later on, the GVPR was directed to purchase readymade pipes from outside. Accordingly, the company decided to purchase different pipes from Bhopal and Bhuj. It also placed an order for 6.5 km long pipes. After one and a half months, GVPR purchased the pipes and started bringing them from Bhopal. The truck laden with pipes entered the city limits today morning.

12-metres long pipe

MJP’s executive engineer Ajay Singh said,” The pipe of 2500 mm diameter and 12-metres long have been arrived. They are being unloaded at the spot in front of the Sant Eknath Factory. One-km long trench has been dug for laying the pipes. The new water supply scheme works will gain momentum due to pipes purchased from other companies and the pipes manufactured by GVPR.”