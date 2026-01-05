New water supply scheme likely to take another year for completion!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state’s revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, on Monday, claimed that the city’s water supply project will take another year to reach completion.

While speaking to journalists, he also asserted that the project was initiated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and that it would be inaugurated by him as well. Bawankule alleged that the work on the project slowed down for two and a half years during the Thackeray government’s tenure, which is why its completion has been delayed.

“An additional ₹150 to ₹200 crore would be required to complete the project in the coming period. Ensuring water supply to the city is important. Once water starts flowing, work on elevated storage reservoirs and other components will pick up pace, which will take approximately another year,” he stressed. Appealing to voters, Bawankule urged them to support the development of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Minister Bawankule was in the city on Monday to campaign for BJP candidates in connection with the municipal corporation elections. He was speaking at a press conference organised at the BJP divisional office.

Responding to questions from journalists on the water supply project, Bawankule said that the work had stalled during the two-and-a-half-year tenure of the Thackeray government. After the BJP came to power, the project regained momentum, and more than 90 per cent of the work would be completed within four to four-and-a-half months. However, he added that it would take a full year to complete all aspects of the project. “Time was wasted between 2019 and 2022. What fault is ours in that?” he asked.

He said, “ The CM is reviewing the progress of the project on a monthly basis. Renewable energy Minister Atul Save, MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, MLA Anuradha Chavan, MLC Sanjay Kenekar, city BJP president Kishor Shitole, former deputy mayor Prashant Desarda and others were present on the occasion.