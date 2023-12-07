New Year, New VC, New Challenges

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There are various challenges, including implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) for undergraduate (UG) courses, carrying out recruitment and NAAC re-accreditation, before the 17th vice-chancellor of Babasaheb Ambedkar University who will join the office on eve of New Year (2024).

It may be noted that the tenure of the current VC Dr Pramod Yeole who is the 16th VC of Bamu ends on December 31. The selection process of VC which began in June is at the final stage. A total of 22 aspirants were called for the interviews while 20 were present before the Search Committee.

The names of five candidates were recommended to the Governor and chancellor of the university Ramesh Bais who will announce the name of the new VC by month's end.

Talking to this newspaper, VC Dr Pramod Yeole said one of the biggest challenges before his successor would be redesigning the syllabus, marking and pattern for 70 UG courses as per the NEP which would have to be implemented from the coming academic year.

“Maintaining academic and financial discipline is very important for the university’s progress. Specially in a situation, when the resources are reducing and expenses are increasing every year,” he said.

VC Dr Yeole in whose four and half years tenure, academic quality, financial discipline, transparent governance and speedy administration remained the cornerstones, said that recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff is another challenge.

“The Government has given permission to recruit teachers on 73 posts. The university received over 4,800 application forms. Moreover, 350 posts of officers and employees are vacant. The new VC will have to obtain Government permission and carry out recruitment of teachers, officers and employees,” he asserted.

The third cycle of NAAC assessment will end in March. On this, he commented that the process of seeking grade should be started immediately and its report should be sent to the NAAC before March 31.

“Convocation, Indradhanush and Avishkar festivals which cannot be held now, need to be organised before March end. The arrangements and schedule will have to be made first of all,” he added.

The office-bearers of teaching and non-teaching employees said that recruitment would be a major challenge before the new VC as the number of posts is increasing and the process has been pending for over 12 years.

Box

Imp devepts in 4 & half yrs

The university started new initiatives, facilities and projects were started during four and half years tenure of VC Dr Pramod Yeole.

Some of them are as follows;

--File tracking system

--Online admission process

--Cancellation of entrance examination

--Development of two Covid labs

--Successful online exam in Covid

--Deficit budget of Rs 9 crores turned into the balance of Rs 23 crores