New year security measures in place

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As the city gears up to welcome the New Year tonight, police are urging everyone to celebrate responsibly. From 8 pm to 5 am, 1,500 officers will be deployed across the city, with barricades set up at 18 key intersections to inspect vehicles and drivers. Authorities will take strict action against reckless driving, public misbehaviour, and unauthorized parties.

Leading up to the celebrations, hotels, restaurants, and event venues have been decorated and are hosting grand parties. To ensure safety and order, the police and state excise department has arranged strict surveillance to prevent harassment and misbehaviour.

- Over 1,100 hotels, restaurants, and bars will host celebrations.

- Wine shops will stay open until 1 am, while licensed bars and restaurants will operate until 5 am.

- Music will be allowed until midnight.

- A large number of fireworks have been purchased for the midnight celebrations.

- National-level DJs, singers, and musicians will perform at various venues.

Security arrangements:

- 68 sensitive locations will have fixed police posts.

- 18 key intersections will have barricades.

- Over 50 vehicles will patrol the city.

- Undercover teams from the crime branch and special branch will be deployed.

- Three Commissioners, six Assistant Commissioners, and around 100 officers, along with 1,200 staff members, will oversee security.

Major party locations

This year, large parties are planned in areas like Beed Bypass, Cambridge Chowk, and other key spots. DJs, singers, and musicians from Mumbai and Pune have been invited for performances. In many places, only couples or groups with women and girls will be allowed entry to avoid conflicts.

Warning on alcohol sales

State Excise Superintendent Santosh Jadhav has warned against illegal alcohol sales at unlicensed hotels and dhabas. Strict action will be taken against violators.