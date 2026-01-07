Newly elected corporators allowed entry to council hall only after face reading;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A total of 115 corporators will be elected in the municipal elections. The first general meeting to elect the mayor will be held either at the end of January or in the first week of February. All newly elected corporators will attend this meeting, but entry to the council hall will be allowed only after face recognition. Face-reading machines will be installed at the hall entrance, and the work on the hall is expected to be completed within the next eight days.

Renovation work of the Prabodhankar Thackeray council hall on the third floor of the municipal headquarters has reached its final stage. Administrator G. Sreekanth inspected the work on Wednesday evening. Four large LED screens have been installed, and their testing along with the sound system was conducted. Seating for corporators has been arranged on forty sofa sets, with four corporators on twenty sets and three on the remaining twenty. Microphones are installed on tables in front of the sofas.

The press gallery has been fitted with thick glass for security. A separate gallery for the public will be connected to it. Citizens wishing to attend the meeting must submit recommendation letters from two corporators to the mayor for approval. Video recording of council proceedings will not be allowed. Kitchen and other facilities have been arranged behind the hall for corporators’ seating and meals.

Photo caption:

Municipal administrator G. Sreekanth inspecting the work at the main council hall.