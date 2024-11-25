Newly elected members of MSP felicitated

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: Newly elected members of the central executive committee of Marathwada Sahitya Parishad (MSP) were honoured by the Lok Samvad Foundation in a programme organised at N G Nandapurkar Auditorium on Sunday.

Senior journalist and scholar Jaydev Dole who was the chief guest for the event felicitated the elected senior members-- Kautikrao Thale Patil, Dr Rishikesh Kamble, Dr Dada Gore, Principal Dr Deepa Kshirsagar, Kundlik Atkare, Asaram Lomte, Devidas Phulari, Sanjeevani Tadegaonkar, Ramchandra Tirukhe, Nitin Tawde, Dr Ganesh Mohite, Dr Ramchandra Kalunkhe, Namdev Wable, Dagdu Lomte, Sanjeev Kulkarni, Saroj Deshpande, Anant Karad, Jaydrath Jadhav and Hemlata Patil.

Speaking at the event Jaydev Dole, “The role of literary institutions is to exchange ideas. The literary movement should be accelerated by providing a vision to the society and by establishing an ideological foundation.”

President of Lok Samvad Foundation Dr Rajesh Karpe made an introductory speech.

Dr Shilpa Jivarag conducted the proceedings of the programme while Dr Vishwanath Kokkar proposed a vote of thanks. Dr Fulchand Salampure, Haridas Somvanshi and others were present.