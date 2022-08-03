Newly married couple dies in road mishap on Sillod-Bharadi Road

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 3:

In a tragic incident, a newly married couple, died after a speeding car hit their motorcycle, at Pirola-Doiphoda Phata (Sillod-Bharadi Road), on Tuesday evening. The husband died on the spot, while his wife breathe her last in the hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Sagar Eshwar Sapkal (27) and Durgabai Sagar Sapkal (24, both residents of Bodwad in Sillod tehsil).

According to details, the couple was going on the motorcycle (MH 20 CG 4587) from Sillod to Kannad. While they were crossing the phata, the speeding car coming from Deulgaon Bazaar (MH 14, 4687) hit the motorcycle. The impact of the accident was so severe that Sagar died on the spot, while Durga sustained grave injuries. The villagers rushed the victims to the sub-district hospital in Sillod, but due to critical condition, they were admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Aurangabad.

The car after hitting the motorcycle skidded from the road. As a result, the occupant sitting in the vehicle Sunita Moonsingh Sisoriya (Khatalgad in Burhanpur district) sustained severe injuries. She was also shifted for treatment in a hospital in Aurangabad.

A pall of gloom descended upon the Bodwad village on learning about the couple’s death. Sillod rural police station has registered an offence in this regard.

Sagar tied the nuptial knot with Undangaon’s Durgabai one and a half months ago. He was a well-known wrestler in the vicinity and had won many wrestling competitions. Sagar is survived by his parents, a brother and a sister. The last rites upon Sagar were performed on Tuesday (at 8 pm). Meanwhile, his wife Durga died during the treatment on Wednesday. The relatives and villagers sustained severe shock and a pall of gloom descended on both Undangaon and Bodwad villages.