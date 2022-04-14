NGO observes token strike to opposes allotment of houses to MLAs in Mumbai

Aurangabad, April 14:

An NGO, Bhrashtachar Virodhi Jan Andolan Nyas (BVJAN), today has staged a token strike infront of the district collectorate, to press their various demands. The agitators strongly opposed to the state government’s decision of alloting residences to the MLAs in Mumbai. They claimed that the poor people struggles to find shelter and stays in hutments in Mumbai then why there is need to favour these rich public representatives.

The organisation inspired by renowned social reformist Anna Hazare. Earlier, the organisation’s 2,000 activists from all over Marathwada, to press their various demands, had observed one-day long hunger strike, on April 6. When there was no response from the state government, they staged a token strike, in front of the collectorate.

BVJAN’s district vice-president Vishnu Dhawale, Ramrao Borde, Eshwar More, Sheshrao Kale and many others participated in the strike.