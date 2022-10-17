NGO organises food waste awareness rally

Aurangabad, Oct 17: Say no to food waste; think before throwing unused food; think of people sleeping with empty stomachs etc. To propagate these messages and create awareness about it, the city NGO, Anna Vachawa Samiti (AVS), organised a rally with the participation of school and college-going students and responsible citizens.

The rally was taken out to mark World Food Day (on Sunday) in the evening. It started from Paithan Gate and culminated at Balkrishna Mandir in Aurangpura. The students of MGM Hotel Management and Industrial Training Institute (ITI) along with the associate members of NGOs Roti Bank and Robinhood Army participated in the rally. The participants were holding placards to attract the attention of passersby. The participants through slogans on placards apprised the citizens about the growing food waste and the need to curb it on priority. Many women in veil associated with Roti Bank also participated in the in large numbers. The principals of MGM and ITI and the Robinhood Army chief were also present on the occasion.

AVS office-bearers including convenor Anant Motale, Chandrakant Vajpayee, Ashok Pore, Shrichand Jigyasi, Nandkumar Kulkarni, Laxman Pardeshi, Pandurang Bansode, Dilip Asbe, Shivaji Pathrikar, Kiran Sharma, Mangal Sharma, Lata Kulkarni, Rohini Khaire and others took hard efforts for the success of the rally.