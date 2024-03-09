NGO starts free dialysis centre in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The district collector Dilip Swami has inaugurated a free dialysis centre set up by the Global Medical and Educational Foundation (GMEF) in association with Pacific Hospital.

The collector lauded the social work and the new initiative taken up by the foundation’s Masihuddin Siddiqui and his team. Dr Ishtiyaq Ansari, Dr Muqtadir Ansari, Dr Ashfaq Ansari and the Editor of Aurangabad Times Shakeeb Khusro were the guests of honour.

It is believed that it is the first centre in Marathwada to offer free service. The centre will be performing 200 free dialysis every month. Hence the GMEF has appealed to the poor and needy patients to contact the foundation’s office, situated opposite Government Cancer Hospital (Kile Ark), between 10 am and 5 pm, to avail the free facilities.