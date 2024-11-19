NGOs urge to sacrifice comfort; picnic for voting

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The city NGOs appealed to the citizens to cast their valuable votes without fail on Wednesday. The NGO office-bearers underlined not to cite lame excuses and avoid casting votes. Voting in the democratic right, therefore, does not evade participating in the democratic process.

Former HelpAge India’s Director Prakash Borgaonkar said, “ Kindly encourage family members, friends, relatives and others (including neighbours) to cast their vote. Do not forget to cast the vote tomorrow. Do not go for an outing or excursion without voting. The act done by you will inspire others to step out of their houses and exercise their right to vote. Hence it is an opportunity to perform your duty towards the nation.”

Janjagaran Samiti, Maharashtra’s president Mohsin Ahmed mentioned, “ It is need of the hour to cast the vote. Each vote is valuable as it can help elect the candidate. Come out of your comfort levels and vote for the progress, prosperity and development of the city and the district. Besides, also ensures the senior citizens cast their votes conveniently. The excuse should be only for severe medical reasons.”

Prayas Foundation’s key and active head Ravi Chaudhary said, “Youth is the backbone of the society. Hence, at any cost, they should not stay away or remain away from casting their vote. Their participation in the election process is also welcomed. The youths along with their family members should cast their valuable votes and also extend help to others, neighbours to ensure voting is done in large numbers.”