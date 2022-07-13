NHAI to develop Aurangabad-Pune Express Highway by spending Rs 12K crore

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 13:

The union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari said,” The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has decided on developing Aurangabad-Pune Express Highway by spending Rs 12,000 crore. The six-lane road will be a Controlled Access Highway. The travelling time between Aurangabad and Pune will be reduced and the citizens would be able to reach Pune in just two and a half hours from the city.”

The minister had arrived to seek darshan in Mitmita on the occasion of Guru Poornima. Later on, he reviewed the progress of ongoing road works by NHAI in a local five-star hotel in the evening. While speaking to newsmen after concluding the meeting with NHAI officials, Gadkari said,” The works to construct new roads, as well as widening of the existing ones, are underway. The survey and alignment of the Pune-Aurangabad Express Highway of 268 km length have been done. The new route will be 20 km long than the existing one but will be convenient in reaching safely.

There is Urse toll plaza on the Pune-Mumbai ring road. An access road to Bengaluru will be developed from one point of this ring road. The Express Highway will be built so that one would be able to reach Bengaluru from Pune in 3.30 hours. Pune will be linked to Bengaluru Greenfield.” Besides, it will become easier to visit Mumbai-Delhi from Ahmednagar and access to Nagpur will also be open after its linkage with Samruddhi Mahamarg. The road will pass through the drought belt spread between Ahmednagar and Aurangabad. The detailed project report (DPR) in this regard will be finalised in four months. Above all, it will be convenient to go directly to Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Nagpur from Aurangabad,” said the minister.

Four-laning of Outram Ghat

Presently, 56 road projects of length 1680 km of valuing

Rs 18,000 crore are underway in the Marathwada region. Of all, 90 per cent of the work has been completed. Today, 17 road projects of length 150 km valuing Rs 2,000 crore have been sanctioned. NHAI will be constructing bridges, flyovers and railway over bridges (ROBs) by spending Rs 16,000 crore under Setu Bharatam Yojana. Of which, the works of valuing Rs 1300 crore under the scheme will be implemented in the state. The provision for funds under the scheme will also be made for Aurangabad. We have found a solution to the core issue of Outram Ghat. Its four-lanning will be safe. We will be constructing a tunnel only if it is needed, stressed Gadkari.

Congratulated Shiv Sena

In reply to a question over Shiv Sena’s support for NDA’s Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, Gadkari congratulated Sena. However, he skipped commenting when asked whether he will initiate to abridge the widening gap formed between Sena and BJP. He just smiled and concluded the meeting.

Boxxxxxxxxxxxx

The minister underlined the need for changes in the State and Central Governments act relating to the speed on the roads.

The drafting of the Speed Act is done at three levels. Very soon a meeting is going to be held in Bengaluru regarding the changes in the Acts. The discussion will be held at length on the new roads and changes in speed control acts (implemented on them), said Gadkari.