NHRC representative inspects GMCH ahead of official visit

Finds shortage of nurses and class IV staff in hospital

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A special representative of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) arrived at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Tuesday, a day ahead of the NHRC's official inspection of the hospital.

The representative, PN Dixit, inspected the facilities of the hospital for three hours and recorded every matter after direct inspection. He started his inspection from the medicine department and visited the ICU, MICU, TICU, and NICU in the surgical building.

On this occasion, the dean Dr Sanjay Rathod, medical superintendent Dr Suresh Harbade, officer on special duty of the super specialty hospital Dr Sudhir Chaudhary, Dr Meenakshi Bhattacharya, Dr Vikas Rathod and others were present. After the inspection, the review meeting continued till late in the evening.

Lack of employees in the hospital

While inspecting Dixit realized that there was a dearth of nurses, class IV workers in the GMCH. He learned about the situation of the employees. As many as 897 posts are vacant in the GMCH. As a result, thirteen hundred employees have a daily load of 2,000 patients. There is a wait to fill these posts for years.