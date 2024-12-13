NIA probes youth’s terror links

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) detained a 22-year-old youth from a madrasa in the Beed Bypass area during a late-night raid on Wednesday. He was questioned throughout Thursday for 12 hours and released late at night. Sources confirmed he was summoned again to the ATS office for further questioning on Friday. The NIA detained the youth on suspicion of links with the terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed. He was pursuing an Alim course at the madrasa. Following his detention, his father was called in by the police from Kurla. The youth was asked to report to the ATS office at 11 am on Friday for continued investigation.