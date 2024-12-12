NIA raids Madrasa, detains youth

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided a madrasa near Beed Bypass from late Wednesday night to early Thursday, detaining a 22-year-old youth for questioning at 6.30 am.

Sources said the youth was interrogated throughout the day at the ATS office. A few days earlier, the NIA arrested a suspect linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammed organization in Delhi. Before his arrest, the suspect travelled across the country. Based on this, the NIA raided 19 locations nationwide on Wednesday night, including the madrasa near Beed Bypass. According to sources, the NIA team, assisted by local police, reached the madrasa at around 1.30 am. While the local police remained outside, NIA officials searched the madrasa from 2 - 6.30 am. They questioned the madrasa’s head and several youths. Following the questioning, the team seized two mobile phones and detained a youth before leaving the premises. The arrested individual was later taken to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) office, where he underwent intensive questioning throughout the day. As of late Thursday night, neither the NIA nor the local police provided any official statement regarding the incident.

Previous raids in the city

The NIA had earlier raided the Kiradpura area, detaining and interrogating several youths. They were later released. If the current detainee is found to have terrorist links, he may face arrest.