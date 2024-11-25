Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 program on November 27

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), in collaboration with the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), will hold the expanded "Nidhi Aapke Nikat" program on Wednesday. The program will be conducted in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Nanded, Parbhani, and Hingoli.

The event will focus on improving service delivery and raising awareness. It will include grievance redressal for members, orientation for newly covered establishments on the EPF & MP Act, and guidance on online services for employers and employees. Special attention will be given to "Fraud Prevention & Passbook."

Key Features:

• Fraud prevention awareness

• Vigilance programs

• E-passbook guidance

• Interaction with exempted establishments

The program will run from 9 am to 4.30 pm at the following locations:

• Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Reliance Mall, Garkheda

• Jalna: Municipal Corporation Meeting Hall, Station Road

• Nanded: United Spirits Ltd, Balalpur Village

• Beed: ESIC Dispensary, Mondha Road

• Parbhani: Nagar Parishad Sabhagruh, Pathri

• Hingoli: Sundarlal Savji Urban Cooperative Bank Ltd.

Employers, employees, pensioners and their associations are invited to attend. Registration will take place from 9 am to 9.30 am. Participants will learn about their roles under EPFO schemes and receive support for grievance resolution.