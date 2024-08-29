Nidhi Aapke Nikat held at six districts in region

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nidhi Aapke Nikat programme was organised by the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) in collaboration with the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) in six districts of Marathwada, recently. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the programme was organised at CMIA's Bajaj Bhawan, railway station MIDC. Regional provident fund commissioner-II (RPFC) Ramesh Kumar, along with assistant PFC Mukteshwar Vyas, nodal officer Aruna Gaur and other officers and employees of the PF and ESIC were present. Under Prayas initiative, copies of the Pension Payment Orders (PPO) were handed over to many pensioners and successful efforts were also made to solve the problems of the complainants present.