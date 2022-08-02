'Nidhi Aapke Nikat' on August 10

Aurangabad, Aug 2:

Due to pandemic, the ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ programme will be conducted online through webinar application on August 10 at ‘Regional office, Bhavishya Nidhi Bhavan, Plot No 2, Town Centre, Commercial Area, Aurangabad. Assistant PF commissioner Rajendra Rajderkar will be present.

The time slots of the programme for subscribers, employers, employees of the union representatives and trade union will be between 11 am to 1 pm.

The officials have requested the participants to install CISCO’s webex app on your android mobile from the google play store. The participants can submit any specific issue or grievance by participating in the programme with meeting no (access code) 26432042031 and meeting password:- 12345. The officials will respond to the queries during the programme.