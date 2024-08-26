‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ to be held today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The regional office of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) are jointly conducting ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0’ at different districts within its jurisdiction on August 27 under its ‘Joint Outreach Activity.’

Activities like member service delivery and grievance redressal, online services for employers, principal employers, and contractors, reforms, showing videos and interaction with exempted establishments will be carried out.

The ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 will be held on ‘Employer Awareness with a focus on ‘ECR’ and return awareness and seeding of correct KYC details in UAN.

The regional office of EPFO appealed to employers, employees, pensioners and their associations to attend the programme.

District-wise venue

The district-wise venue for the initiative with timing (9 am to 6 pm) is as follows;

--Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture, MIDC-Station Road

-- Jalna: Training Centre, Civil Hospital Compound, Near Collector Office.

-- Nanded: District Central Co-operative Bank, Shivaji Chowk.

-- Beed: Poornawadi Nagrik Sahakari Bank Maryadit, Subhash Road.

--Parbhani: Ahilyabai Holkar Sabhagruh, Nagar Parishad, Jintur.

-- Hingoli: Aundha Nagar Panchayat, near Ram Mandir, Aundha.