Night stunt menace on city roads raises safety alarm

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Four youths were seen riding on a single moped when one of them stood up on the moving vehicle and performed dangerous stunts on the busy Jalna Road. The incident occurred around 10.30 pm on Friday near the Adalat Road area.

According to eyewitnesses, the group was speeding on a moped (MH-20-0573), shouting as they rode from Bhagwan Mahavir Chowk towards Kranti Chowk. Despite heavy traffic, one youth stood upright on the moving two-wheeler, causing nearby motorists to lose balance. Passersby who tried to film the incident were warned off by the group. The stunt continued for a considerable distance, raising concerns about blatant disregard for road safety. Residents also pointed out a growing trend of youths blocking roads at night especially at Cidco traffic circles to take selfies in the middle of the road. In addition, groups of youngsters reportedly roam in large numbers in the city’s N-1, N-6, N-7, and N-12 areas, creating an atmosphere of intimidation. Citizens claim these rising incidents highlight an urgent need for strict, daily security patrols to curb such reckless behaviour and ensure public safety on city roads.