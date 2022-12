Ninad Vitekar gets Ph D in English

Aurangabad, Sept 8:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Ninad Ramkrishna Vitekar in English.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Root Words As A Vocabulary Development Tool: Semantic and Pragmatic Eccentricities’ under the guidance of Dr P B Sawai, a research guide from the Government College of Arts and Science.