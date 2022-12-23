Nineteen-year-old youth dies due to electrocution

Incident at Varthan village in Soygaon tehsil

Aurangabad: A youth was electrocuted while starting the electric motor at home to fill tap water. This incident took place at Varthan village in Soygaon tehsil on Friday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Akash Raosaheb Jadhav (19).

According to police, Akash was alone at home as his parents were in the fields, while his elder brother had gone to work in Pachora. In the afternoon, he started the electric motor for filling tap water, but he got electrocuted and fell unconscious on the spot. The nearby youths admitted Akash to the hospital in Pachora. However doctors declared him dead after examination. Akash's body was cremated late in the evening.

Delay due to bad roads

The condition of the 20 km road from Banoti to Pachora is in very poor shape. Driving has become difficult due to large potholes at various places. It takes about one to one and a half hours to cover the distance of 20 km. It is said that Akash died because of the delay in taking him to the hospital due to the bad condition of the road.