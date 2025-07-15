NIPM CSN hosts prog on ‘Thriving Through Change’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Chapter hosted an inspiring learning session on Monday on the theme: "Thriving through change: agility and strategy in workforce leadership."

Head, Client Relations at High Places, Rajesh Abhyankar, and Deputy General Manager, Talent Partnering at Ather Energy Pradeep Ramachandran delivered talks. Over 100 HR professionals from the region participated. Mediators and Ajantha Securities Pvt Ltd’s Uttamsingh Pawar and Suresh Pawar extended support. Senior NIPM member and mentor Balaji Mulay was present.

Dhingra is new chairman

The new city chapter chairman Puneet Dhingra took over charge from the outgoing chairman Anurag Kalyani.

The chairs and vice chairs of different committees for the period 2025-27 are as follows:

*Editorial, Knowledge and Engagement chair Dr Suchitra, vice chair - Varun Borde.

*Industrial Relations and Compliance Enhancement chair - Ashish Wagh, vice chair - Shantaram Salve.

*Student Chapter committee chair - Sandip Pimple, vice chair - Sameer Karurkar.

* Membership, Participation and Sponsorship chair – Ravindra Kolharkar, vice chair - Pradeep Agrawal

*Outbound Events chair - Milind Kulkarni, vice chair - Gita Sharma

*Strategic HR and Talent Leadership Development chair - Saquibuddin Siddiqui, vice chair - Nagesh Deshpande

*Core team members of different committees - Dr Pareekship Kale, Omprakash Kasniya, Shilpa Gadkar, Anand Kakde, Vishal Pawale, Baban Chaste, Rutuja Aundhkar, Pratik Panse, Dr Yogesh Jain, and Swapnil Khadse.

The committees will work with the guidance of senior members and mentors Makarand Deshpande, Pramod Takwale, Anurag Kalyani,

Manoj Gupta, and Sunil Sutavane.