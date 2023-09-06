NIPM felicitates senior PI Aghav for his prompt support

Excellent coordination in the wake of the September 4 city-wide bandh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Senior inspector of police for Waluj MIDC police station Avinash Aghav was felicitated by the office bearers of National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar chapter on Wednesday for his prompt support and excellent coordination at the background of fourth September city wide bandh in the industrial area.

Aghav had proactively called a meeting of social associations, human resource professionals, and contractors to coordinate and explain the NIPM chapter's request to exclude industry from the bandh. He assured the chapter office bearers of full support and appealed to industry through social media to maintain peace and harmony in the city and region.

NIPM CSN chapter, Anurag Kalyani, secretary, Hrishikesh Aponarayan, committee members Pramod Takwale and Pradeep Agrawal were present.