Nitin Gadkari in city on July 13

Aurangabad, July 12:

The union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will be arriving in the city tomorrow (July 13) afternoon.

He will leave Delhi airport on a special plane at 1 pm and arrive at Chikalthana Airport at 3 pm. He will proceed towards Devgiri Valley at Mitmita (Ellora Road) and also pay a visit to Swami Machindranath Mandir at 3.30 pm.

He will leave Devgiri Valley at 4.30 pm and reach Hotel Rama International at 4.45 pm. He will review the progress of the National Highways network in the Marathwada region with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officers. He will leave the hotel for the airport at 5.30 pm, and proceed to Nagpur in the special plane at 6 pm, stated the press release.