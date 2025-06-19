Nitin Vaidya appointed as member of Governing Board of SPI
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 19, 2025 20:45 IST2025-06-19T20:45:02+5:302025-06-19T20:45:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
Air Vice Marshal Nitin Shankar Vaidya VSM (Retd) from Pune has been appointed as a member of the Governing Board of the Services Preparatory Institute (SPI) of the city. The State Government made this appointment for the next five years. He is also the Vice President of the All India Pre-Servicemen's Service Council for Maharashtra and Goa.