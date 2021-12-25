NIV confirms two city patients as Omicron infected

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Dec 25:

The National Institute of Virology (NIV- Pune) has released the Genome Sequencing report confirming that two patients from Aurangabad are infected with the Omicron variant of Coronavirus today.

The municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha said," One patient is a 50-year-old NRI, who was tested as Covid positive by Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) laboratory on December 21 evening. The second patient is a 33-year-old youth, who had returned from Dubai, was reported as Covid positive on December 18. The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) had sent their samples for genome sequencing to NIV-Pune and their report confirming about the Omicron variant has received to us today."

NRI male infected

The NRI family comprising husband, wife and two daughters hailing from London (UK) landed at Mumbai International Airport on December 14. During RT-PCR testing at the airport, the 21-year-old elder daughter was reported as positive and she was immediately admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai. Meanwhile, her genome sequencing report stated that she is infected by the Omicron variant. In the meantime, the patient's father (50 years old) remained in Mumbai, while the mother and sister arrived in Aurangabad on Thursday. The family arrived in India to attend the marriage ceremony of their relative, who stays in Aurangabad. Later on, the father arrived in the city on Monday morning. The AMC health team reached the hotel and conducted the RT-PCR tests of all three members of the NRI family, along with the 21 personnel of the hotel. The GMCH confirmed that the NRI patriarch was Covid positive, while mother and daughter tested negative. The hotel staff also were reported negative. Later on, all the NRI family was shifted to the private hospital. Meanwhile, the genome sequencing report of the father was received today morning and it confirmed him as infected by Omicron variant.

Dubai return also Omicron-infected

In another incident, a 33-year-old male private professional has arrived in the city from Dubai on December 17. He underwent an RT-PCR test and was reported as Covid positive on December 18. Hence, he was undergoing treatment in a private hospital situated in the Cidco N-6 sector. The hospital discharged him on December 22. However, the genome sequencing report also confirmed that he is infected by the Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, the AMC health administration has raised an alert and the MoH has appealed to the citizens to follow the Covid-19 guidelines to stay safe and healthy. It may be noted that one patient from Latur and five from Osmanabad districts have also been confirmed of being infected by the Omicron variant, so far.