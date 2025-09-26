NMC project executive engineer transferred

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Department of Water Resources (DoWR) issued transfer orders of nine executive engineers across the state on September 25. Among them, Rakesh Guzare, executive engineer of the Nandur Madhmeshwar Canal (NMC) Project at Vaijapur, has been transferred to the Irrigation Department office in Jalna district. However, no officer has yet been appointed to fill the vacant post left by his transfer.