No band, No grandeur; Marriage for just Rs 300!

Amidst the growing trend of lavish destination weddings costing lakhs of rupees, a strikingly modest countertrend is gaining momentum. Over the past year, 667 couples have chosen to tie the knot at the local marriage registration office, spending less than Rs 300. These simple, no-frills ceremonies, free from bands, grandeur or royal arrangements, are becoming increasingly popular, especially in April and November, which saw the highest registrations.

The shift toward registered marriages is largely driven by their affordability, minimal formalities and straightforward legal process. Many couples are drawn to the simplicity, preferring it over the stress and expenses associated with traditional weddings.

Destination weddings vs. Simple registrations

While destination weddings are a symbol of extravagance, often costing upwards of Rs 50 lakh, registered marriages offer a stark contrast. The pandemic played a significant role in this shift, with restrictions limiting weddings to 50 guests. During this time, many couples discovered the practicality of registered marriages, and the trend has continued to grow.

“It’s hassle-free & affordable”

Registered marriages are not just economical but also convenient. Couples can apply online, receive a notice number, and complete the process within 60 days. A nominal fee of Rs 300 covers the entire procedure, making it accessible to all.

Steady growth in numbers

The preference for registered marriages has been rising steadily over the past four years. Monthly data for the past year reveals consistent numbers, with April (77) and November (64) witnessing the highest figures.

Month Marriages

January 60

February 56

March 53

April 77

May 60

June 59

July 54

August 48

September 31

October 51

November 64

December 54

What you need for a registered marriage

To register a marriage, the bride and groom need Aadhaar cards, proof of age, identity, and residence, along with the same for three witnesses. Parental consent is not required for adults, but objections raised after the notice period can halt the process.

A growing trend

“Couples today value simplicity and efficiency. Registered marriages eliminate the chaos and expenses of traditional ceremonies,” said a Marriage Registration Officer.

As inflation drives up wedding costs, the appeal of registered marriages is only set to grow, providing a practical and dignified alternative to the pomp and show of conventional weddings.