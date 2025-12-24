No contact between BJP & Shinde faction for 2 days

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Leaders of both the BJP and the Shinde Sena have issued instructions that the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation elections be contested in an alliance. The local core committees of both parties held four meetings to discuss seat allocation.

However, they could not reach a consensus. Discussions continued until late at night three days ago, but no solution could be found.

Shinde Sena faction's district chief Rajendra Janjal informed that there had been no discussions between the two parties regarding seat allocation for the past two days.

Two meetings regarding seat allocation were held at a five-star hotel last week, under the leadership of BJP leader and OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save and the Shinde faction's local leader and District Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat.

They had stated that a solution had been reached for half of the seats. It was said that the core committees of both parties would discuss and decide on the remaining seats. Two more meetings were conducted, but both parties remained firm on their demand for more seats. Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat clarified yesterday that the BJP is making unreasonable demands for seats.