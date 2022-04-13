No corona patient found in district
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 13, 2022 11:20 PM2022-04-13T23:20:02+5:302022-04-13T23:20:02+5:30
Aurangabad, April 13:
No corona suspect was reported positive in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below. No patient was reported in the city as well as in the rural areas.
Corona patients tally in district on Wednesday
Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,771
Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,66,036
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Wednesday)
Active Patients: 03
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 51,58,297
First Dose: 29,49,401
Second Dose: 21,59,187
Precaution Dose: 49,709