No corona patient found in district

Aurangabad, April 13:

No corona suspect was reported positive in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below. No patient was reported in the city as well as in the rural areas.

Corona patients tally in district on Wednesday

Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,771

Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,66,036

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Wednesday)

Active Patients: 03

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 51,58,297

First Dose: 29,49,401

Second Dose: 21,59,187

Precaution Dose: 49,709