No corona patient found on Monday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 2, 2022 11:05 PM2022-05-02T23:05:02+5:302022-05-02T23:05:02+5:30
Aurangabad, May 2:
No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.
No patient was found in the city and in the rural areas as well.
Corona patients tally in district on Monday
Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,781
Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,66,048
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Monday)
Active Patients: 01
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 52,65,142
First Dose: 29,83,552
Second Dose: 22,21,740
Precaution Dose: 59,850