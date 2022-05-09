No corona patient found on Monday

Aurangabad, May 9:

No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.

No patient was found in the city and the rural areas as well.

Corona patients tally in district on Monday

Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,781

Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,66,048

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Monday)

Active Patients: 01

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 52,82,739

First Dose: 29,85,991

Second Dose: 22,34,543

Precaution Dose: 62,175