No corona patient found on Monday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 16, 2022 11:15 PM 2022-05-16T23:15:02+5:30 2022-05-16T23:15:02+5:30
Aurangabad, May 16:
No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.
No patient was found in the city nor in the rural areas.
Corona patients tally in district on Monday
Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,784
Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,66,049
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Monday)
Active Patients: 03
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 52,98,967
First Dose: 29,87,940
Second Dose: 22,47,058
Precaution Dose: 63,969