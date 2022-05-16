No corona patient found on Monday

Aurangabad, May 16:

No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.

No patient was found in the city nor in the rural areas.

Corona patients tally in district on Monday

Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,784

Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,66,049

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Monday)

Active Patients: 03

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 52,98,967

First Dose: 29,87,940

Second Dose: 22,47,058

Precaution Dose: 63,969