No corona patient found on Monday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 19, 2022 09:26 PM2022-04-19T21:26:05+5:302022-04-19T21:26:05+5:30
Aurangabad, April 18: No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Monday. For details refer to the ...
No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Monday. For details refer to the box given below.
No patient was reported either in the city or in the rural areas.
Corona patients tally in district on Monday
Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,772
Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,66,039
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Monday)
Active Patients: 01
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 51,72,432
First Dose: 29,52,995
Second Dose: 21,68,437
Precaution Dose: 51,000