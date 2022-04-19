No corona patient found on Monday

Aurangabad, April 18:

No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Monday. For details refer to the box given below.

No patient was reported either in the city or in the rural areas.

Corona patients tally in district on Sunday

Corona patients tally in district on Monday

Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,772

Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,66,039

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Monday)

Active Patients: 01

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 51,72,432

First Dose: 29,52,995

Second Dose: 21,68,437

Precaution Dose: 51,000