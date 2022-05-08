No corona patient found on Sunday

Aurangabad, May 8:

No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.

No patient was found in the city and the rural areas as well.

Corona patients tally in district on Sunday

Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,781

Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,66,048

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Sunday)

Active Patients: 01

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 52,79,803

First Dose: 29,85,535

Second Dose: 22,32,382

Precaution Dose: 61,886