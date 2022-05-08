No corona patient found on Sunday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 8, 2022 11:00 PM2022-05-08T23:00:09+5:302022-05-08T23:00:09+5:30
Aurangabad, May 8: No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the ...
No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.
No patient was found in the city and the rural areas as well.
Corona patients tally in district on Sunday
Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,781
Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,66,048
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Sunday)
Active Patients: 01
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 52,79,803
First Dose: 29,85,535
Second Dose: 22,32,382
Precaution Dose: 61,886