No corona patient found on Sunday

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 15, 2022 10:50 PM 2022-05-15T22:50:08+5:30 2022-05-15T22:50:08+5:30
Aurangabad, May 15:
No corona suspects was found positive in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below. No patient was found in the city and in the rural areas as well.
Corona patients tally in district on Sunday
Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,784
Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,66,049
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Sunday)
Active Patients: 03
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 52,98,450
First Dose: 29,87,895
Second Dose: 22,46,727
Precaution Dose: 63,828