No corona patient found on Sunday

Aurangabad, May 15:

No corona suspects was found positive in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below. No patient was found in the city and in the rural areas as well.

Corona patients tally in district on Sunday

Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,784

Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,66,049

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Sunday)

Active Patients: 03

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 52,98,450

First Dose: 29,87,895

Second Dose: 22,46,727

Precaution Dose: 63,828