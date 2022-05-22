No corona patient found on Sunday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 22, 2022 10:50 PM2022-05-22T22:50:02+5:302022-05-22T22:50:02+5:30
Aurangabad, May 22:
No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.
No patient was found in the city and in the rural areas.
Corona patients tally in district on Sunday
Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,790
Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,66,052
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Sunday)
Active Patients: 06
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 53,11,741
First Dose: 29,89,432
Second Dose: 22,56,620
Precaution Dose: 65,689