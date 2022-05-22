No corona patient found on Sunday

Aurangabad, May 22:

No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.

No patient was found in the city and in the rural areas.

Corona patients tally in district on Sunday

Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,790

Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,66,052

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Sunday)

Active Patients: 06

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 53,11,741

First Dose: 29,89,432

Second Dose: 22,56,620

Precaution Dose: 65,689