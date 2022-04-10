No corona patient found on Sunday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 10, 2022 10:55 PM2022-04-10T22:55:01+5:302022-04-10T22:55:01+5:30
Aurangabad, April 10:
No corona suspect was found positive in the city as well as in the rural areas in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Sunday
Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural areas: 00 )
Total Patients: 1,69,770
Patients Discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural areas: 00 )
Total Discharged: 1,66,031
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Sunday)
Active Patients: 07
Vaccination in district
Total Doses: 51,35,324
First Dose: 29,40,336
Second Dose: 21,46,782
Precaution Dose: 48,206