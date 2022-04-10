No corona patient found on Sunday

Aurangabad, April 10:

No corona suspect was found positive in the city as well as in the rural areas in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Sunday

Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural areas: 00 )

Total Patients: 1,69,770

Patients Discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural areas: 00 )

Total Discharged: 1,66,031

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Sunday)

Active Patients: 07

Vaccination in district

Total Doses: 51,35,324

First Dose: 29,40,336

Second Dose: 21,46,782

Precaution Dose: 48,206