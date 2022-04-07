No corona patient found on Thursday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 7, 2022 10:50 PM2022-04-07T22:50:10+5:302022-04-07T22:50:10+5:30
Aurangabad, April 7: No corona suspect was reported positive in the city as well as in the rural areas ...
No corona suspect was reported positive in the city as well as in the rural areas in the district on Thursday. For details refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Thursday
Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural areas: 00 )
Total Patients: 1,69,769
Patients Discharged: 01 (City: 00, Rural areas: 01 )
Total Discharged: 1,66,028
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Thursday)
Active Patients: 09
Vaccination in district
Total Doses: 51,13,805
First Dose: 29,33,724
Second Dose: 21,32,661
Precaution Dose: 47,420Open in app