No corona patient found on Thursday

Aurangabad, April 7:

No corona suspect was reported positive in the city as well as in the rural areas in the district on Thursday. For details refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Thursday

Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural areas: 00 )

Total Patients: 1,69,769

Patients Discharged: 01 (City: 00, Rural areas: 01 )

Total Discharged: 1,66,028

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Thursday)

Active Patients: 09

Vaccination in district

Total Doses: 51,13,805

First Dose: 29,33,724

Second Dose: 21,32,661

Precaution Dose: 47,420